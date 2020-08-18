Cassie details ‘depressing’ and 'discouraging' post-baby weight loss journey after 60-pound pregnancy gain

Cassie got very candid in a recent blog post about her difficult postpartum fitness journey after she gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy.

The singer described the process of trying to lose the weight she gained while pregnant with her daughter Frankie Stone as “depressing” and “discouraging”

In the blog post titled "What Healthy Looks Like to Me," Cassie, 33, started out by showing a before photo, which was taken after she had already lost 30 pounds and an after picture that showed her chiseled stomach now.

“The Perfect Match” star admitted she “didn’t even recognize” herself in the beginning and the before picture made her “cringe.”

Cassie also revealed she refused to let her husband, Alex Fine, take her before photo right at the beginning.

“I just wanted to do the work and wake up one day and be back to my normal self - no before picture,” she added.

Cassie then went into detail about losing 30 pounds before she started to work out, per the advice of her doctor, to lose the remaining 30 pounds to get her to her pre-pregnancy weight.

“I went pretty hard at first. By mid-March I was down another 15 and feeling pretty good,” she said. “I had a bit of unexplained anxiety, but I was able to work through it and down another 15 meant I only had 15lbs to go to get back to my pre-baby weight."

Cassie then hit a road bump and revealed she gained 15 pounds back and opted to go see her doctor for bloodwork. The results concluded she had postpartum thyroiditis.

"Basically my thyroid was hyper for a short period (hence the anxiety and weight loss) and then slowed down causing me to gain weight back," she explained. "From what my doctor told me it’s not super common. About 5-10% of women experience it within the first year after childbirth."

Cassie added: "The next 3 months following were confusing and depressing to say the least."

The “Me & You” singer revealed she began to exclude foods from her diet that caused bloating and started to “roughly” follow an autoimmune diet because she was afraid the thyroidist would become Hashimoto’s disease.

"I went from creating and bringing life into this world to trying whatever I could to get back to feeling like myself again. It wasn’t about my weight anymore, it was about being happy, feeling good and not developing a disorder I’ve never heard of,” she expressed of her weight loss journey.

The singer added that working out at first “was discouraging.”

"I know a lot of people think, well she’s married to a personal trainer, it shouldn’t be hard for her or she should be in shape she has no excuse, but I was unhappy with myself. S--t happens, I’m human,” Cassie said.

The singer revealed she had “many negative physical effects” because of her weight gain, such as back and neck pain.

“Once I was able to rebuild my core strength a lot of my pain went away. Consistency was key. The program that Alex designed for me was the best gift he could have given me besides Frankie, of course," she added.

Cassie then expressed that she is in “better shape” than before pregnancy. “I’ve ever been in this good of shape," she said.

"Working out has given me a place to get rid of any negative energy and emotions that I might have, boost my serotonin and practice discipline,” the “Honey 3” star said. “Every day that I workout isn’t perfect, but I show up and I push myself."

Cassie concluded: "Whatever your goals are, choose to be healthy… It's not about being thin or muscular or whatever people have in their minds as looking ‘healthy.’ Health comes in all shapes and sizes, it’s different for everyone. Health is a peace of mind.”