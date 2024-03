Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Jessie James Decker is thrilled to have welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy named Denver, but she is officially done.

"This will be the longest maternity leave I’ve taken. I have a newborn. I’m a mom of four. I don’t want to rush into going back to work if I’m not ready to," Decker told Fox News Digital via email.

"This is my last baby and I want to cherish these moments with him and my family who need me more than anything and are most important to me. Family first."

Decker added, "As far as sleep, not a lot of that going on right now! I am breast-feeding so I’m up with him all night and that can definitely be hard because I love my sleep. Eric takes him early in the morning and then I get a few hours of solid sleep!"

The now mom of four and her husband, Eric Decker, celebrated Denver’s arrival in February. The couple also has three older children; Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

"They love him so much and are super helpful," Decker said of Denver’s siblings. "They’ll do things like grab me a diaper or wipes. Vivi loves holding him, which is helpful while I’m cooking dinner. They feel very protective of him, always running up to give him kisses on his head and showing him his toys."

Decker previously told ET that her fourth pregnancy was a "surprise," but one she happily embraced.

"Honestly, it took a while for the surprise to wear off. It was a good surprise, but it took a while to wear off because just every day I'd be like, ‘Oh my god, I can't believe we're pregnant again.,'" she told the outlet in September 2023. "We weren't planning on having a fourth, but I'm just over the moon. I'm so excited, it is at the forefront of my mind every day. I think about this baby daily, and I mean all day long. I'm feeling the baby move now."

She also noted that Eric had previously booked and later canceled multiple vasectomy appointments, citing a shared feeling of the timing not being quite right.

"I will say, he'd had multiple appointments booked to get a vasectomy to finish it off, and he'd canceled it. We just kept not doing it, but I'm very, very intuitive," Decker said. "I have these dreams and I've just always kind of been like that. I've throughout these years, when we're with the kids, and we're all like holding hands, we're walking somewhere, I'd always be like we're missing one."

After she gave birth in February this year, Decker shared an update about her progress during an Instagram Q&A and confirmed that her husband does have the surgery scheduled.

"He’s getting it handled in a couple of weeks. Don’t worry. I’ll keep you posted," she said, per US Weekly.

Decker and Eric share a true partnership, balancing childcare with teamwork.

"Eric is amazing. I’m so lucky to have an incredible partner like him," Decker told Fox News Digital. "The big kids have a lot of activities and sports, so that’s been a task trying to coordinate. Luckily, we have family nearby and such an amazing support system with friends and family to help with carpool, etc."

The "I’m Gonna Love You" singer also admitted in her Instagram Q&A that the c-section she underwent was rougher than what she had experienced in the past.

"This last C-section kicked my butt. Was harder to recover and I forgot how much ya don't sleep," she wrote.

As a mom to a newborn, Decker admitted she has to remind herself to take it easy.

"My advice is do what you can. Don’t overextend or push yourself. Give yourself grace!" she told Fox News Digital. "I even have to remind myself that. Do what you can and don’t be afraid to reach out to family and friends."

One of the things Decker does love to manage is the family meals, focusing on healthy and fun options.

"It’s easier for me to avoid ordering in because I really do love cooking at home. Luckily, my kids are not picky eaters, which Eric and I feel very fortunate for. If we’re eating a meal, so are they!" she said of her family.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER ON BATTLING THE PARENTING POLICE AND STAYING FIT AFTER BABIES

