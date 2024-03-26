Jessie James Decker's husband Eric finally undergoes vasectomy after singer says they're done expanding family

Jessie James Decker was not messing around when she said she was done having kids after welcoming her fourth child this winter.

On Monday, her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, shared that he'd finally had a vasectomy after years of the couple teasing the procedure.

"I survived" Eric captioned a series of photos from before and after the minor surgery. In one picture, a conked-out Eric sleeps underneath a blanket with a ‘Vasectomy Survivor I Kid You Not’ t-shirt lying on top of him. A separate picture shows a more relaxed Eric nursing an icy beverage while simultaneously icing his private area with a bag of frozen vegetables.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER DECLARES 'THIS IS MY LAST BABY' AFTER CONFIRMING HUSBAND'S UPCOMING VASECTOMY

For dramatic effect, he added Leona Lewis' hit song "Bleeding Love" to the montage.

The procedure doesn't come as a complete surprise. The couple has publicly spoken about family planning to the media.

"I will say, he'd had multiple appointments booked to get a vasectomy to finish it off, and he'd canceled it. We just kept not doing it, but I'm very, very intuitive," Decker told Entertainment Tonight in September.

"I have these dreams and I've just always kind of been like that," she added. "I've throughout these years, when we're with the kids, and we're all like holding hands, we're walking somewhere, I'd always be like we're missing one."

After giving birth to her third son, Denver Calloway in February, she teased on Instagram that Eric's operation was right around the corner.

"He’s getting it handled in a couple of weeks. Don’t worry. I’ll keep you posted," she said, per US Weekly.

At the People's Choice Awards in September, the former Jets wide receiver shared similar sentiments, admitting to Fox News Digital that he'd already balked at having a vasectomy in the past.

"I had it scheduled. Day came around. You know, it's a lot of power being taken, in a sense, right? That's a big choice, so I decided to skip out on it and I got one in the oven," he joked.

Months later, the country singer was adamant that her fourth child would be her last.

"It doesn't matter right now. Now after this baby comes, I'd like to know that [an] appointment will be made," Decker told Fox News Digital of scheduling Eric's vasectomy. "I'm glad that he didn't. Like listen, I'm so glad. I cannot imagine… The baby's still inside of me. I can't imagine life without this baby. But, I don't think we need to go for a fifth, so as soon as this baby is here, we should go ahead and do that."

The couple, who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary last summer, has three older children: Vivianne, 10, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.