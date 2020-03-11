Jessie James Decker shares her bikini body tips and sizzling new photos

As the weather gets warmer, Jessie James Decker is among those prepping for bikini weather.

A mother, a designer, a singer and more, Decker, 31, recently revealed how she stays in shape.

Decker shares three children with former football pro Eric Decker, and although the kids keep her pretty busy, she said that working out several times each week is an instrumental part of her routine.

"It is a quick workout, whether it's at home, at the gym or with a trainer, I usually do about 45 minutes of circuit training," Decker said.

She continued: "It needs to be high intensity. I really like heavy weights because I feel like my body needs that and I love feeling strong."

Decker also revealed that she's recently taken up yoga to stay fit.

"I have always loved targeting areas to sculpt and I've realized that yoga maximizes my workouts. It's increased my flexibility and improved my muscle tone," she explained. "Not to mention, it helps with mental focus and just helps me clear my head."

The final staple of her routine: the South Beach Diet.

"I know I need protein and good fats and lots of veggies, but sometimes I get off track just like everyone else. Whenever I need a jumpstart or feel a plateau, I turn to South Beach Diet. I love that the program is delivered straight to my door and I always have South Beach shakes and snacks nearby for those grab-and-go moments," Decker said.

She added: "I'm not one of those people that gets behind something I don't believe in. It really works."

Decker's tips came alongside several jaw-dropping photos of the "Roots and Wings" singer.

In some of the photos, Decker can be seen frolicking on the beach in a slim one-piece black swimsuit and a straw hat.

Other photos depicted Decker practicing yoga on the beach in a grey sports bra and leggings.