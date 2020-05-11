Jessie J shares bathroom selfie, sizzles in tiny white bikini

Another day, another bikini.

Jessie J took to Instagram on Monday to share a bathroom selfie -- which featured the "Bang Bang" singer rocking a teeny tiny white bikini -- while posing in front of a floor-length mirror.

"Alexa play Nina Simone Feeling good," she captioned the snapshot.

Fans immediately flooded the 32-year-old's comments section to compliment the star: "Stunning but most important is that you feel comfortable in your own skin," one person wrote.

"You look amazing a true queen," said another individual.

"Natural beauty, and those legs are just something else," commented another person.

Jessie J's photo comes on the heels of another bikini picture she shared on Instagram last week. In the snapshot from an outdoor photoshoot, the songstress is seen basking in the California sun while wearing a red-and-orange striped two-piece.

"Listen to my heart go Badaaaa Buddha bidi daaa dooo Buddha," she captioned the steamy pic.

In addition to sharing bikini photos, Jessie J has been updating fans on social media about what else she's been doing in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Story to share that she's looking forward to becoming a mom one day. She also shared a clip of what appeared to be a glass of red wine, and last Tuesday, she reposted a past video where she sang about how she took a walk outside to watch the sunset.