Jessie J has some 'fun in the sun' in striped bikini

Jessie J managed to bask in the California sunshine amid her time in quarantine.

The 32-year-old "Bang Bang" singer turned up the heat on Instagram on Tuesday by sharing a photo from an outdoor photoshoot she had in a two-piece red and orange striped bikini.

"Listen to my heart go Badaaaa Buddha bidi daaa dooo Buddha," captioned the steamy pic of her full figure.

In the photo, Jessie J glances up towards the sun as she stands in front of a bright orange wall. Additional photos shared to her Instagram Story reveal that the songstress got creative with her look.

"Makeup by me," Jessie captioned a close-up photo of her bright red eyeliner.

In another snap, she shared that she even managed to give herself a "little braid."

"Had some fun in the sun today," she wrote.

In another set of photos, Channing Tatum's on-again-off-again girlfriend showed off her glittery lipstick which was a shade of red that matched her swimsuit. She took a dip in her pool as well.

Jessie's photoshoot excited her fans, who took to the comments section to compliment her stunning body.

"Every time you surprise me more," one fan commented.

"What a woman," wrote another.

"MARRY ME," begged another.

"The wall color fits the tone of your body and your suit," another user replied.

Jessie J has been updating fans on social media about her whereabouts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Late Tuesday, she reposted a past video where she sang about how she took a walk outside to watch the sunset.

And last week, Jessie J sent her ex Tatum a sweet message in honor of his 40th birthday.

"Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here," she wrote in an Instagram Story, according to Page Six. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met."