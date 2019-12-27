Jessie J posts cryptic message following Channing Tatum split

Jessie J seems to be having a rough time following her split from Channing Tatum.

As reported last week, the “21 Jump Street” star, 39, and Jessie, 31, split after dating for over a year.

A source told Us Weekly that “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” while also adding that “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jessie shared a cryptic Instagram Story that read, “Delayed emotions are…. well…. Not so fun.”

The message was eerily juxtaposed upon an all-black background with the text being shrunk to a very small font.

Some of her following Stories, however, were much more lighthearted in nature — which included the singer showing off a slice of pie and a reposted video of a child opening a Christmas present.

She did, however, share another cryptic message — a quote from late actor Heath Ledger that reads,” Everyone you meet always asks if you have a career, are married, or own a house as if life was some kind of grocery list. But no one ever asks you if you are happy.”

Tatum made his relationship with Jessie Instagram official last November when he shared an image of her performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he captioned a photo of Jessie J as she sang in front of hundreds of fans in London.