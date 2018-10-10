Channing Tatum is dating singer Jessie J: reports

Six months after splitting with wife Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum has reportedly moved on, according to multiple outlets.

Per Us Weekly, citing a source, the 38-year-old star is dating British singer Jessie J.

“It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together," the insider told the outlet.

Reps for both Tatum and Jessie J did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to the magazine, the "Magic Mike" actor was recently spotted at the"Domino" singer's concert in Salt Lake City on Monday. In addition, People reports that the pair was spotted by an eagle-eyed fan playing mini golf in Seattle over the weekend.

Back in April, Tatum and Dewan, 37, made a joint statement announcing their decision to split after nine years of marriage.

“Hey world! So…We have something we would like to share," the statement began. "First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for."

"We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction," the statement continued.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the statement said, noting that "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," the couple stated. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

The former couple share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.