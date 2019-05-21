Channing Tatum leaves flirty comment on Jessie J’s Instagram post

Channing Tatum is more than willing to be a “snack” for girlfriend Jessie J.

The “Magic Mike” actor posted a flirty comment in response to the singer’s now-deleted Instagram post.

“This picture is the opposite of my mood Stressy J. Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself and then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo that showed her with her arms outstretched.

“Can I be the snack?” Tatum replied, as captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

This wasn’t the first time the 39-year-old actor has flirted with Jessie J via the photo-sharing platform. In March, Tatum called Jessie J "the hottest Instagram food model in the game right now" after she posed makeup-free in a black bikini with a black mesh coverup next to several plates of snacks.

Tatum and Jessie J, 31, have been dating since about October.

They went public a month later when Tatum gushed about Jessie's performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Instagram.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he captioned the photo at the time.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.