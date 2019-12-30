Jessie J shares emotional message following Channing Tatum split: 'You are never alone'

Jessie J doesn’t want to be defined by her past trauma.

The “Price Tag” singer, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a lengthy message in light of her recent breakup with “21 Jump Street” star Channing Tatum, 39.

JESSIE J TIGHT-LIPPED ON CHANNING TATUM RELATIONSHIP, SAYS 'EVERYONE DESERVES HAPPINESS'

“Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out,” Jessie prefaced the post. “Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars."

“This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED,” she continued.

CHANNING TATUM DROOLS OVER GIRLFRIEND JESSIE J'S BIKINI SNAP

Jessie then discussed “the puzzle pieces of life” and how they are “sometimes put together in the wrong places.” “They can hurt until tended to,” she noted.

“Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself,” she continued.

“Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest. Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME ❤️ 1-800-273-8255 - National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ✨,” she concluded the post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jessie’s lengthy message follows a cryptic post she shared on the social media platform on Friday, when she wrote, “Delayed emotions are…. well…. Not so fun.” The message was eerily juxtaposed upon an all-black background with the text being shrunk to a very small font.

Reports of Jessie and Tatum’s split surfaced in mid-December when a source revealed to Us Weekly that “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” adding, “They are still really close and still good friends.”

This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).