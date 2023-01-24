Jessica Simpson stuns fans with sweet family photo in honor of mom's birthday: 'Fountain of youth'

Jessica Simpson is shocking fans with her latest social media post.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram Monday and shared a sweet family photo in honor of her mother’s 62nd birthday.

"We are because She is…Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest. You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts. Hero status, indeed," Simpson’s caption read.

"We had a beautiful week celebrating our Mom - the natural-born small and mighty! May God Bless you abundantly! Lovin’ you is one of life’s greatest treasures! 1.18.23"

In the snap, the "Irresistible" singer is photographed in between her 38-year-old sister Ashlee Simpson, with their mother Tina seated on the other side.

Jessica donned a sparkly silver and black jacket with an embellished beaded necklace, while Ashlee wore black and animal print.

However, their mother truly stole the show in the family photo, as fans were completely surprised at how young she looked.

"Did your mom find the fountain of youth?!?!" one Instagram user shockingly asked.

Another fan commented, "Wait their mom is in this pic?!?"

"Who in this photo is 62?! Ain’t no…way someone in this photo is 62! And I’m not being nice just FACTS," an additional response read.

Other fans continued to admire the mother of two.

"Your mom does not look 62..I hope I look that amazing when I hit 62!!"

Tina has showcased her love and support for her daughters through her social media posts in the past.

As she holds the title of president of the Jessica Simpson Collection brand – her youngest daughter’s fashion company – Tina has shared several photos inside their store.

Jessica is the Chief Executive Officer of her fashion company, and the two are photographed frequently displaying their latest collection on Instagram.

Tina frequently demonstrates her love for her family, as she posted about her grandsons and how proud she is of her daughters throughout the years.