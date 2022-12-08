Jessica Simpson cozies up in Aspen with husband, family on winter vacation: ‘Snow bunnies’

Jessica Simpson is embracing a winter wonderland with her adorable family.

The "Irresistible" singer took to Instagram to share her snowy vacation in Aspen, Colorado, accompanied by her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three children – Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3.

Simpson’s mom Tina and sister Ashlee joined in on the family affair.

It may be cold outside, but "The Dukes of Hazzard" actress stunned in a red-hot ski jumpsuit, topped off with a fluffy white winter hat. Simpson rocked large silver shades, cheetah print gloves, a black leather fanny pack and red lipstick.

In the first set of photos, captioned "Snow Bunnies" with a rabbit emoji, Simpson is seen posing with her children and husband in the snow. She also shared images showing her and her family on a ski lift and at the resort.

The mom of three continued to give a sneak peek into her family holiday in a series of snaps, starting with her little girl wearing a leopard print snow jumpsuit and a black snow hat to keep warm.

Simpson continued to be all smiles with her family during their winter travels in a series of pictures, including her son making a snow angel.

The second post, titled "Winter Wonderland" with a snowflake emoji, concluded with a photo of her daughter Maxwell and her sister Ashlee asleep in each other’s arms.

The fun-filled vacation included Ashlee and her husband, Evan Ross, joining the festivities with their two kids, Jagger and Ziggy, along with Bronx from Ashlee's previous relationship with Pete Wentz.

In the 42-year-old’s most recent highlights of her family skip trip, she shared a sweet black and white photo of her and her husband, along with several snaps of their adorable children enjoying their vacation.

The Instagram caption read, "Aspen" with a green heart emoji.

Simpson’s celebrity friends commented on the series of posts, including Paris Hilton and Chelsea Handler.

Hilton responded to the photos with a heart-eyed emoji and three red hearts, while Handler asked, "Already????" on the post.