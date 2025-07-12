Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson slips into sheer dress for 45th birthday celebration

'Fade' singer shows off birthday look at Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont months after releasing 'Nashville Canyon, Part 1'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Jessica Simpson is leaving little to the imagination on her milestone birthday. 

The fashion mogul and pop icon turned heads while celebrating her 45th birthday, slipping into a glittering, sheer ensemble for her special day.

Simpson took to Instagram to show off her birthday look.

Jessica Simpson birthday posts

Fashion mogul and singer Jessica Simpson marked her 45th birthday with risqué photos on Instagram. (Jessica Simpson/Instagram)

"Fancy dive into 45," the singer captioned a set of photos that featured her posing in the see-through, sparkly number. 

The "Irresistible" singer rocked a see-through dress with glittering mesh, layering her outfit with black underwear. Simpson wore a satin coat over her barely-there outfit. She completed her look with silver platform heels and a sparkling choker necklace. 

Simpson also carried a matching black and silver clutch purse to accessorize her birthday outfit. 

While her blonde hair cascaded in loose waves past her shoulders, Simpson oozed confidence as she embraced another trip around the sun.

Simpson had a lavish birthday celebration at Hollywood hotspot Château Marmont and posed with several close friends.

In another photo, Simpson posed with a birthday cake.

Jessica Simpson

The "Fade" singer kicked off her 45th birthday with a sultry video on social media as she teased new music.  (Dimitrios Kambouris/Footwear News via Getty Images)

The "Fade" singer kicked off her 45th birthday with a sultry video on social media as she teased new music. 

"To start off my 45th year’round the sun, Imma gonna bright side the journey of life by choosin’ to be the HAPPY part of my BIRTHDAY," Simpson wrote on Instagram. "I’ve been patiently waitin’ for y’all to get a dose of #FADE from the upcomin’ journey through #NashvilleCanyon , Part 2." 

In the video clip, Simpson sits in a bathtub, wearing a leopard print faux fur coat and posing in a leather corset with sheer black tights. She held a bowl of cherries and sucked on the fruit. The singer additionally wrote the song's title, "Fade," in red lipstick on the bathroom walls. 

Jessica Simpson smiles wearing a nude colored body suit with sparkles on it

Simpson previously described her first single, "Use My Heart Against Me," as "a sexy song to write." (Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty Images)

Her risqué birthday posts come after she released her latest musical project, "Nashville Canyon, Part 1,"  in March. Her project is a collection of five soul- and rockabilly-infused tunes.

"Discovering this music is something I did on my own," Simpson previously told People magazine. "Thank God I had Nashville. It was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it."

Simpson described her first single, "Use My Heart Against Me," as "a sexy song to write."

"I woke up with that lyric in my head," she said. "It’s kind of craving someone that you want again, and you don’t care if your heart is used against you – if it’s just for one night. Like, give it over, just for the experience again.

jessica simpson, eric johnson

Simpson split with her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson.  (Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I didn’t necessarily want it at the beginning of writing this record. I was in a different place.

"I am a woman now, and I can do what I want and to have freedom in music. I think that’s what you’re going to feel in ‘Nashville Canyon.’"

Earlier this year, Simpson split with her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson. 

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and share three children, daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

