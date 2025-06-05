Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Sydney Sweeney and Jessica Simpson bring the heat in sexy summer styles

Jessica Simpson was spotted in little black dress at the We Matter x Limitless Mental Health Dinner

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of Echo Valley

Sydney Sweeney wore a strapless red custom Vera Wang ballgown to the premiere of her latest movie. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney shined when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, "Echo Valley," in a custom red strapless Vera Wang ballgown with a fitted corset bodice and peplum detailing at the waist.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, opting only for a pair of stud earrings. She kept her makeup look natural and wore her long blonde hair in waves and parted it down the middle.

She posted an Instagram reel, featuring footage from the event, and fans were quick to flood the comments section with positive messages for the "Anyone But You" star.

"You look like a princess," one fan wrote. "Goddess in red," another wrote.

Sydney Sweeney after the Echo Valley screening.

Sweeny wore a figure-hugging red gown when leaving the screening of her film. (Aeon/GC Images)

After the screening of the movie, Sweeney was photographed leaving the venue in an off-the-shoulder strapless figure-hugging red dress which went down to just below her knee. And she paired the look with matching red heels.

The actress recently received backlash when she announced she would be releasing her own line of limited-edition soaps, in partnership with Dr. Squatch, which features her own bathwater as a key ingredient.

"I think it’s more fun to see everyone else talk about it," Sweeney told E! News at the premiere. "I pitched it." 

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson in a little black dress

Jessica Simpson pulled out her little black dress when she posed for photos at the We Matter x Limitless Mental Health Dinner.  (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson pulled out her little black dress when she posed for photos at the We Matter x Limitless Mental Health Dinner. 

The singer wore a black satin minidress with lace around the chest to the event, pairing it with sheer black tights, black patent leather boots, and a cropped feathered jacket.

She kept her makeup look to a minium except for bold lashes and dark eye shadow and wore her blonde hair parted down the middle.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas at the premiere of Ballerina in a silver dress.

Ana de Armas stunned in a silver dress with lilac hues while at the premiere of "Ballerina." (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Ana de Armas stunned on the red carpet at the world premiere of her latest film, "Ballerina," in a floor-length silver and lilac Louis Vuitton dress with a small train and embroidery. The dress also features crisscross straps on the back as well as a scoop back.

She accessorized the look with a pair of earrings, layered bracelets and a ring and wore her hair in a middle part and in waves. She kept her makeup looking natural for the most part, except for bold lipstick and eyeliner.

The movie's official Instagram page posted multiple photos of the star, captioning one of them, "Ana de Armas is locked and loaded on the black carpet."

"She's so stunning," one fan wrote in the comments section. another added, "You are absolutely gorgeous a beautiful princess."

Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson at the Elle Style Awards

Elle Macpherson was named Elle's Fashion and Beauty Muse. (Carlos Alvarez/WireImage)

Elle Macpherson turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the Elle Style Awards in an age-defying look, which included a sparkly sequined black jacket and matching pants, which she paired with a sheer black lace shirt underneath.

The model accessorized with gold jewelry, a gold clutch and black high heels with designs that looked like leaves crossing over her feet. She kept her makeup look natural and wore her long blonde hair down her back in loose waves.

She attended the award show as the Fashion and Beauty Muse, an honor she called "very humbling," as the magazine "not only shaped the industry but also shaped so much of my own journey." She praised the magazine for having "always stood for something deeper" and for championing "women for who we are and how we be in this world."

"When I started modeling my dream was to be on the cover of Elle - Elle on Elle . I waited quite a few years until I finally had that cover with Gilles Bensimon," she said in her Instagram caption featuring photos from the evening. "I’m so grateful to have had a journey in this industry where I’ve learned, grown, stumbled, laughed, and found sisterhood."

Renée Zellweger

Renee Zellweger at the Gotham Awards

Renée Zellweger wore a chic black dress to the Gotham Awards.  (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Renée Zellweger looked chic as she walked the red carpet at the Gotham Awards in a black off-the-shoulder column dress cinched slightly at the waist. The look was a recreation of the iconic outfit her character wore in "Bridget Jones's Diary" 25 years ago.

The Academy Award-winning actress wore her hair in an elegant updo, opting for a low bun with a few strands let out to frame one side of her face. She went for a more natural look when it came to makeup,= and accessorized only with a large ring with green gemstones.

She is in New York filming the upcoming season of "Only Murders In the Building," which stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.  

Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert on stage together.

Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson and Reba McEntire on stage at the rodeo. (Tyler Conrad)

Reba McEntire kicked off the festivities at the Music City Rodeo, performing the first-ever concert at the event.

While on stage, the Grammy Award-winning country superstar spoke about her family's long-standing history with the rodeo. McEntire famously got her start after she was discovered singing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City in 1974.

During her electrifying performance, McEntire was joined on stage by two ACM entertainer of the year award recipients, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson, for a surprise performance. Wilson wore black jeans with a black top with fringe, while Lambert wore a denim jumpsuit, with both of them sporting cowboy hats.

McEntire hit the stage in black jeans and a brown jacket with blue embroidery on both, accessorizing the look with a big belt.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 