Jessica Simpson admits her 'heart gets tossed around' one month after split from husband

Jessica Simpson made a candid confession about where her relationship landed with her estranged husband one month after they decided to call it quits.

As Simpson, 44, and ex Eric Johnson, 45, made the decision to split after 10 years of marriage, the singer opened up about how creating new music has helped her heart heal.

"I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much," she told People magazine. "Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life."

"I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around, but I’m one of the lucky ones," she added.

"At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be."

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and share three children — daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace.

In January, Simpson shared that the couple "have been living separately," but did not reveal any details on the timeline of their split.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to People.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Since the couple's breakup, the "Irresistible" singer shared that she’s created "sexy" music as her latest project, "Nashville Canyon, Part 1," is a collection of five soul- and rockabilly-infused tunes.

"Discovering this music is something I did on my own," Simpson told the outlet in the new interview. "Thank God I had Nashville, it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it."

Simpson described her first single, "Use My Heart Against Me," as "a sexy song to write."

"I woke up with that lyric in my head," she said. "It’s kind of craving someone that you want again, and you don’t care if your heart is used against you — if it’s just for one night. Like, give it over, just for the experience again."

She added, "I didn’t necessarily want it at the beginning of writing this record. I was in a different place."

The pop star reflected on her illustrious music career, telling the outlet, "I am a woman now, and I can do what I want and to have freedom in music — I think that’s what you’re going to feel in ‘Nashville Canyon.’"

Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in November, as Simpson began working on a musical comeback.

In December, Simpson shared a glamorous photo of herself sitting next to some musical gear while wearing a white romper with a black fishnet midriff paired with matching black fishnets and platform boots.

"I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul," she wrote on social media.