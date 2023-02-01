Jessica Simpson says she was unwittingly the other woman with 'massive movie star' during her single days

Jessica Simpson said she was once unwittingly the other woman in a secret relationship with a "massive movie star" when she was younger.

The "I Want to Love You Forever" singer penned in an essay for Amazon released Wednesday that she met the unnamed movie star, whom she called her "teenage fantasy" while walking the red carpet at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards and felt like she was going to "swoon" when he hugged her.

She wrote in "Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single" that the actor who she "grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed her up and down."

She got his number but didn’t call him.

That weekend Simpson ran into the movie star again at a gym and told him he could be the "lead guy" in her new music video.

The shoot didn't work out and five days later, she said she got back with boyfriend Nick Lachey after a break.

They married but divorced in 2006, and the "Dukes of Hazzard" star later met up with the older heartthrob, thinking he just wanted her to help him get ready for an awards show at his Beverly Hills Hotel bungalow.

With her friend outside with the car running, the two chatted before he kissed her.

"I felt this warm rush all the way down my body, to the tips of my toes in my wedges," she wrote.

During the awards show she said she felt "special" because he was texting her the entire time, but then shortly after saw a photo of him with his girlfriend at the event.

"I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman," she said.

She said the man called her telling her it was "completely over" with his girlfriend — they were only seen together to avoid break-up press — and that Simpson was the "only girl" he wanted to be with.

Simpson wrote she avoided him because she didn’t want to "even appear close to being a home-wrecker."

Eventually, they started hanging out together, mostly talking and kissing "sometimes."

Finally, she decided to join the actor in the "spirit of spontaneity" when he invited her to where he was shooting a film near New York being directed by a name "known to even the most casual movie fan."

But once their private jet landed, Simpson said she was taken in a different car to the hotel from her love interest and told by a production assistant she would need to take the "fire stairs" up to her room at their hotel. She said she decided to be a "team player" about it because maybe he was trying to avoid paparazzi attention.

She then found out the star was staying in the penthouse suite on a different floor from her.

"The truth is I was scared to death and I wanted to leave," she wrote, adding, "I still thought he was a total babe, but I was just not going to sleep with him."

She wrote that there was something "sexy and enticing" about it all, but she felt like a "call girl."

That night when he finished shooting she wrote that they were kissing on her bed, and he suddenly blurted out, "Why aren’t we having sex?"

And she said she realized he wasn’t hiding her from the press. "This was to hide me from his chick."

She said they didn’t have sex – even though he kept promising her he could call his "spiritual advisor" and get it cleared with him as not too much of a "sin" – and when he left for the set the next day she left and joined a girlfriend for an impromptu New York trip, saying that she probably still had his "weeping" "Why did you leave me?" message on one of her "old, bedazzled sidekicks."

Simpson went on to marry former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014, and they have three children together.