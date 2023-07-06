Jessica Simpson reacts to rumors she’s on Ozempic: ‘Do people want me to be drinking again?’

Jessica Simpson is shooting down rumors about her weight.

The mom of three addressed her viral social media post from last year, where fans claimed she was too skinny and was possibly taking Ozempic, the diabetes drug that is also used for weight loss.

"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not—it’s willpower," she told Bustle when asked whether Ozempic was involved. "I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."

Simpson also admitted that the continued scrutiny over her weight can bother her, in spite of her best efforts.

"Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn’t hurt," she told the outlet.

The "Newlyweds" star is also feeling the effects of social media, and worries about its impact on her children, Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4, with retired NFL star Eric Johnson.

"I was going to post a photo because everybody’s down my neck, ‘Jessica, you need to post, Jessica, you need to post.' I’m like, OK. Then I go to post and I’m like, oh, but let’s go to the FaceApp [first]" she recalled. "What has done that to me? What is that doing to my daughter? What we're doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially — to look good for who?"

Still, Simpson is able to see a positive in all the attention over her body.

"I am fortunate to have been every size," she said. "For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche."

The "Irresistible" singer also noted that she’s surprised by the ongoing interest in her every move, because she hasn’t released any new music or TV or film projects.

"It boggles my mind that I’ve stayed relevant and that people are curious," she said, "because I have not entertained. I have not entertained at all."

The 42-year-old has been busy buying back her clothing brand and contemplating a move to Nashville to reboot her music career, but this time, with her kids being the ultimate inspiration for any decision.

"If they don’t see me following my dreams and fighting for what I believe in — and fighting for who I am and my place in this world — they’ll never do it for themselves. And they’ll just be on Instagram thinking that’s what’s perfect. It’s not."

Simpson is also currently interested in creating new music because she felt "muted" by her alcohol use before she quit drinking in 2017.

"It dumbed down my creativity," she explained. "It made me more insecure. When people say it gives you liquid courage, it absolutely does not. It just makes me hold back instead of letting go."

The "I Think I'm in Love with You" singer shared that while she struggling with her drinking, she missed an opportunity to work with some of the songwriters from Beyonce's hit album "Lemonade."

She was asked to make a vision board for new music, but couldn't follow through.

"I stopped drinking because I was like, I can’t even make a dream board," she recalled. "For me to see it, I have to un-numb and go through therapy and unlock the light because it’s not there right now."