Jessica Simpson talks motherhood, says having 3 young children is 'no joke'

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Jessica Simpson opened up this week about being a mother to three children ages 7 and under.

“Three kids is no joke,” she told People. “It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions.”

Simpson added: “They are all in such different phases now.”

Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, 39, share three children together: daughter Maxwell, 7; son Ace, 6; and their newest addition, 3-month-old Birdie Mae, who the couple welcomed in May.

As for her youngest, Simpson said the baby girl is “so precious” — especially when she shows off her dimples.

“Birdie is so precious. She is a little smiley angel these days. It is the best thing in the world to see and feel her smile. It fills the room,” she told the magazine.

Though taking care of three children can be hectic — “there is a lot of dividing and conquering going on right now at our house,” Simpson said — the “Irresistible” singer ensures she and Johnson have time to “connect.”

“We typically download a movie and order dinner or do something super low-key to just connect. Eric is the greatest motivator and connecting with him on morning walks is the most grounding part of my day,” she added.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.