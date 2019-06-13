Jessica Biel clarifies that she's not against vaccinations after lobbying against California bill

Just hours after being labeled as anti-vaccination for joining Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in lobbying against a bill that would limit medical exemptions, Jessica Biel explained that she is not against vaccinating kids.

Biel joined Kennedy Jr. at the California State House to oppose the bill known as SB 276. The bill pushes for greater oversight of medical exemptions from vaccinations for children in the state. Existing law requires parents to file a written statement provided by a physician in order to exempt their child from vaccination. The proposed bill would require a form signed by an official from the State Department of Public Health.

Biel took to Instagram to explain why she stood alongside Kennedy Jr. in speaking out against the bill, noting that she is not an anti-vaxxer.

“This week I went to Sacramento to talk to legislators in California about a proposed bill. I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself at the state house.

She continued: “My concern with #SB277 is solely regarding medical exemptions. My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state. That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment.”

The debate over whether or not vaccinations are safe for children is both complex and contentious, particularly since a recent measles outbreak spread in the U.S. Biel, appearing to take a public stance on the matter, caused much stir on social media.

Fox News’ Keith Gaynor contributed to this report.

