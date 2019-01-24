Jessica Biel wishes she didn't dress 'so sexy all the time' when she was young

Jessica Biel has an incredible body, but she regrets showing it off so much when she was young.

The "Sinner" star revealed to InStyle that she had trouble dressing herself when she first became famous because she was such a tomboy in her youth.

“It took me a minute to get into those types of womanly things, like bags and shoes, but in my early 20s a light bulb went off and I was like, ‘Oh, I get it now,’" Biel, 36, said.

While she's got a refined red carpet style now, Biel, who said she usually just rocks jeans and sneakers in her day-to-day life, admits she doesn't love her past fashion choices for high-profile events.

“I wish I would've explored some different shapes, and not gone so sexy all the time,” she tsaid. “I think if you look at some of my earlier choices, maybe it didn't need to always be about the body. I know it’s a vibe that you feel when you're young, but still that’s what I would’ve done a little differently.”

Nowadays, Biel says she gets advice from husband Justin Timberlake, who has his own clothing line, when she isn't sure what to wear.

"I say, “Justin, does this work? What’s wrong with it? And how do I fix it?’" she says. "He is my best fashion bounce-off."