Jessica Alba on her relationship with husband Cash Warren: 'You become roommates'

Jessica Alba opened up about her relationship with husband Cash Warren during a recent interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show, "Before, During and After Baby."

"It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years," the 40-year-old actress said during the episode. "But then after that, you become roommates."

"You're just going through the motions," she added. "You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"

Alba also opens up about how easy it is to take your partner for granted.

"We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, 'you're not going anywhere,' and so sometimes you don't treat those people the best, right?" the "Good Luck Chuck" actress shared.

"You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings," she added. "So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on."

Alba and her film producer husband have been married since 2008. The couple shares three children together; Honor, Haven and Hayes.

The actress told Schwarzenegger that becoming a mother forced her to become comfortable with being vulnerable.

"I feel like I didn't really understand the nooks and crannies of the complexity of feelings and relationship dynamics," she said, adding, "There wasn't a lot of space held for vulnerability."