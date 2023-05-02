Jessica Alba steals the show at Madison Square Garden as Knicks top Heat to tie playoff series

Jessica Alba was one of the Hollywood megastars who sat courtside for Game 2 of the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat playoff series on Tuesday night, and NBA fans took notice.

The TNT broadcast made the rounds of who was in the house for the game. Alba, Dave Chappelle, John Leguizamo and several others were in Madison Square Garden to cheer on Jalen Brunson and the boys.

However, Alba was the one who caught the attention of social media and immediately became a trending topic even as Aaron Rodgers and his new Jets teammate Sauce Gardner sat courtside too.

The 42-year-old California native is the co-founder and chief creative officer of The Honest Company who has appeared in several movies and television shows, including "Sin City," "Into the Blue," "Fantastic Four" and "Dark Angel" among others.

KNICKS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF JIMMY BUTLER'S ABSENCE, BEAT HEAT TO EVEN SERIES IN GAME 2

Alba and the rest of Knicks Nation went home happy as New York defeated Miami 111-105 to even the series at one game apiece.

Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points on 10-of-19 from the field in 39 minutes of action. His performance was buoyed by Julius Randle’s 25 points in his return from a sprained ankle and R.J. Barrett who dropped 24 points. Josh Hart nearly had a triple double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine boards.

The series heads to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday night.