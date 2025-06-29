Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio spotted leaving Jeff Bezos extravagant Italian wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Bezos and his new bride, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, said "I do" over the weekend with a star-studded guest list to celebrate their Italian nuptials.

As the wedding weekend winded down, a slew of A-list attendees were spotted making the trek out of Venice, Italy.

Orlando Bloom, who is rumored to be newly single after calling off an engagement to pop star Katy Perry, joined Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, on a taxi boat ride to the airport.

Bloom, 48, wore a breezy white shirt over a tank top, and shielded his eyes from the bright sun with a black hat for the boat ride with Ceretti and DiCaprio.

DiCaprio attempted to go incognito by wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his hood dramatically covering his face while walking along the dock.

Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady was spotted wearing a green shirt with slacks as he walked toward a waiting boat post-wedding.

Salma Hayek's billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, was pictured leaving the Bezos affair Sunday. Pinault's family company, the French luxury group Kering, is home to famed fashion brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

Pinault's father, François, founded the $22 billion brand, which also owns Alexander McQueen and Christie's auction house. Pinault has an estimated net worth of $7 billion.

Kendall Jenner packed light for the Italian getaway, and had her security guard carry her Gucci luggage to a waiting taxi boat.

Several other celebrities joined the newlyweds Saturday in the Arsenale, a former medieval shipyard which hosted the wedding ceremony. Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, were seen arriving at the event, while Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, made their own appearance.

Sydney Sweeney and Karlie Kloss – who is married to Jared Kushner's brother, Joshua – were also spotted leaving the restaurant.

Shortly after tying the knot, Sánchez took to Instagram to debut her wedding dress and new name. Her updated Instagram account now reads, "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

"06/27/2025," she captioned her post, adding a red heart. She also debuted her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue.

Her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress was a mermaid-style lace gown with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. She told Vogue in her cover story she felt "like a princess."

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect — but it’s very much me."