Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio spotted leaving Jeff Bezos extravagant Italian wedding

Orlando Bloom joined Leonardo DiCaprio for airport taxi boat ride from star-studded Bezos wedding

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Sydney Sweeney spotted dancing with Tom Brady at Bezos’ wedding reception Video

Sydney Sweeney spotted dancing with Tom Brady at Bezos’ wedding reception

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts react to protestors flooding the streets of Venice in wake of Jeff Bezos’ Italian wedding. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Bezos and his new bride, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, said "I do" over the weekend with a star-studded guest list to celebrate their Italian nuptials.

As the wedding weekend winded down, a slew of A-list attendees were spotted making the trek out of Venice, Italy.

Orlando Bloom, who is rumored to be newly single after calling off an engagement to pop star Katy Perry, joined Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, on a taxi boat ride to the airport.

Bloom, 48, wore a breezy white shirt over a tank top, and shielded his eyes from the bright sun with a black hat for the boat ride with Ceretti and DiCaprio.

NEWLYWEDS JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ BEZOS PACK ON PDA AHEAD OF STAR-STUDDED WEDDING CELEBRATION

Orlando Bloom wears a black hat and white sure, Tom Brady in green shirt and sunglasses.

Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady caught a ride out of Venice following the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. (Stefano Mazzola)

DiCaprio attempted to go incognito by wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his hood dramatically covering his face while walking along the dock.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SÁNCHEZ CELEBRITY WEDDING GUESTS TAKE VENICE BY STORM

Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady was spotted wearing a green shirt with slacks as he walked toward a waiting boat post-wedding. 

Leonardo DiCaprio goes incognito under black sweatshirt

Leonardo DiCaprio pulled a black hoodie over his head while leaving Venice Sunday. (Stefano Mazzola)

Tom Brady sports green shirt and grey slacks on dock

Tom Brady left the Bezos wedding on Sunday. (Stefano Mazzola)

Salma Hayek's billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, was pictured leaving the Bezos affair Sunday. Pinault's family company, the French luxury group Kering, is home to famed fashion brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

Pinault's father, François, founded the $22 billion brand, which also owns Alexander McQueen and Christie's auction house. Pinault has an estimated net worth of $7 billion.

Kendall Jenner packed light for the Italian getaway, and had her security guard carry her Gucci luggage to a waiting taxi boat. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Several other celebrities joined the newlyweds Saturday in the Arsenale, a former medieval shipyard which hosted the wedding ceremony. Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, were seen arriving at the event, while Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, made their own appearance.

Kendall Jenner walks dock wearing cream tank top and slacks.

Kendall Jenner enlisted the help of a security guard to carry her luggage. (Stefano Mazzola)

Vittoria Ceretti and Orlando Bloom leave Venice by water taxi.

Bloom, 48, rode a water taxi with Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. (Stefano Mazzola)

Sydney Sweeney and Karlie Kloss – who is married to Jared Kushner's brother, Joshua – were also spotted leaving the restaurant.

Shortly after tying the knot, Sánchez took to Instagram to debut her wedding dress and new name. Her updated Instagram account now reads, "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"06/27/2025," she captioned her post, adding a red heart. She also debuted her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue.

François Henri Pinault wears blue shirt and sunglasses

Salma Hayek's billionaire husband, François Henri Pinault, boarded a water taxi Sunday. (Stefano Mazzola)

Her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress was a mermaid-style lace gown with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. She told Vogue in her cover story she felt "like a princess."

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect — but it’s very much me."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending