Jessica Alba shows off new tattoo following split with husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is living her best life.

Last week, the actress and businesswoman took to social media to give followers a glimpse of how life has been unfolding since filing for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren.

"The current chapter," Alba captioned the Instagram post, which featured a carousel of various photos.

The first two photos highlighted Alba's newest tattoo which reads, "Life is transformation is life."

Other photos included a snapshot of her three children, Honor, 16; Haven, 13; and Hayes, 7, as well as selfies, her self-care routine, including a gym workout and dinner with friends, and various words of wisdom.

In February, Alba and Warren filed paperwork to end their marriage, as she submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage with minor children in the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

In the divorce filing, obtained by Fox News Digital, Alba cited irreconcilable differences and listed Dec. 27, 2024, as the date of separation.

The pair requested joint custody of their three children.

Their divorce filing came after Alba took to social media in January to announce their split.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she concluded. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Alba and Warren met on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008.

The couple faced various marital issues throughout their 16-year run.

In 2021, Alba opened up about the struggles she faced in her marriage.

"It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years," Alba said during an interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show, "Before, During and After Baby." "But then after that, you become roommates."