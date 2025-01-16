Jessica Alba, Cash Warren split after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have split after 16 years of marriage.

On Thursday, the actress – who has recently been at the center of divorce rumors – took to social media to confirm the news.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

JESSICA ALBA'S HUSBAND ADMITTED THEY HAD A BREAK UP OVER JEALOUSY ISSUES

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she concluded. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Alba and Warren, who met on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2004, tied the knot in 2008 and share three children together: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

During an episode of the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast in 2023, Warren, a film producer, admitted that they had briefly separated four years into their relationship.

Warren said when he and Alba first started dating, he was "really jealous of other guys and the attention that she was getting from other guys."

"It just wasn’t making me feel good," he said. "I was always a pretty confident person… And next thing you know, I’m looking up and just feeling jealous all the time."

"I was like, I hate feeling like this, it doesn’t make me feel good, and I know it doesn’t make you feel good," he said, adding that he felt like he was "turning into an a--hole."

He continued, "We broke up. And during that time apart, I was just, like, if we ever got back together – I, like, made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, into a more productive way."

In 2021, Alba opened up about the struggles she also faced in her marriage.

"It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years," Alba said during an interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show, " Before, During and After Baby ." "But then after that, you become roommates."

"You're just going through the motions," she added. "You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"

In May 2024, Alba marked the former couple's 16th wedding anniversary with a special shoutout to Warren.

"16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary Cash Warren," she wrote alongside a carousel of family photos. "I’m proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

A representative for Alba did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.