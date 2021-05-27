'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino welcomes son with wife Lauren

Mike Sorrentino is in baby bliss.

The 38-year-old "Jersey Shore" alum, known as "The Situation," has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Lauren Pesce. The newborn is their first child.

Sorrentino shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday night alongside several photos from the hospital where Lauren gave birth.

The photos featured the happy couple cuddling up to their newest family member, smiling from ear to ear.

"Romeo Reign Sorrentino," the star wrote in the caption, revealing his son's name.

Sorrentino and Pesce, 36, put their journey to starting a family on display in the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" reunion series, one episode of which featured the duo meeting with a fertility doctor, per the New York Post's Page Six.

They revealed that they were expecting back in November with an elaborate, Christmas-themed Instagram post.

In the photo, the happy couple snuggled up behind their kitchen island, which was covered in flour with the words "BABY SORRENTINO MAY 2021" written in it.

"We have a Baby Situation," read the star's caption, which also featured a pregnant woman emoji.

The following month, they revealed in another humorous post that they were expecting a boy.

"Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy," Sorrentino wrote alongside several photos of himself and Lauren standing in front of a blue-themed Christmas tree.

Little Romeo already has his own Instagram account called Baby Situation.

In December, Sorrentino told Page Six that his ultimate Christmas wish was to welcome a "healthy baby boy who is due in May 2021."

Pesce's pregnancy is expected to be at least partially chronicled in the upcoming fifth season of "Family Vacation."

The new mother tragically suffered a miscarriage in November 2019 after celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Sorrentino.