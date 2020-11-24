Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and wife, Lauren, expecting baby after miscarriage

The Situation is developing.

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have announced that they’re expecting a baby, almost a year after the pair revealed that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage.

“We have a Baby Situation,” Mike, 38, wrote on social media under a picture of him and Lauren, 35, kissing in front of an ultrasound and an enormous pile of flour with “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” drawn in it.

Their “Jersey Shore” pals quickly sent congratulatory messages and offers of advice, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who commented on Lauren’s announcement, “Sooo happy for you my mawma! Always here for you! Call me when your nipples grow the size of a small plate .”

Co-star Pauly D, meanwhile, commented on Mike’s post, “Now that’s a situation my dude!!!!” and Deena Cortese, who is pregnant with her second child, said she and Lauren would be “Pregnancy buddies."

The Sorrentinos revealed their pregnancy loss last fall on ABC’s “Strahan, Sara and Keke.” “The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” Lauren explained. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks I miscarried.”

“I didn’t want to hold this in,” she added. “I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

Mike was released from prison on Sept. 12, 2019, after serving eight months for tax evasion.