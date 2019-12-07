Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino celebrates 4 years of being 'clean & sober'

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is celebrating a very big accomplishment.

The "Jersey Shore" star revealed in a post on social media on Friday that he is four years sober. "Celebrating 4 Years Clean & Sober," he wrote on Instagram.

Sorrentino, 37, revealed he was addicted to prescription painkillers for years and entered into a rehab program three different times between 2012 and 2015.

'JERSEY SHORE' STAR MIKE 'THE SITUATION' SORRENTINO, WIFE TELL OF MISCARRIAGE AFTER HE GOT OUT OF PRISON

"I was in a treatment center and I was really just sort of sick and tired," he revealed to People magazine. "I was desperate for results. I really wanted to be able to look in the mirror again and make myself proud."

“So I just made a promise to myself for there to be no excuses, for me to do the best I can to absorb as much as I could in rehab and practice those principles in my everyday life, and for me to stay on the road to recovery no matter what,” he continued. “Ever since then, I’ve continued being my best self, and now I’m living my best life and teaching others to do the same.”

‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR MIKE ‘THE SITUATION’ SORRENTINO CLAPS BACK AFTER STEROID ACCUSATIONS

Sorrentino, along with his wife, Lauren, has even partnered with Banyan Treatment Centers, which provides drug and alcohol treatment programs.

"We want to shed light on the fact that there are positive stories out there — we do recover,” Sorrentino said. “Most importantly, the comeback is truly greater than the setback.”

In September, Sorrentino completed an eight-month stint in prison for tax evasion and continued to work on his sobriety and fitness behind bars.

'JERSEY SHORE' STAR MIKE SORRENTINO TALKS PRISON LIFE WITH MICHAEL COHEN, BILLY MCFARLAND

“I had a choice: to become better, or to become bitter,” he admitted. “I decided to become better and worked on losing weight. I was very proud of myself for how I acted under great adversity.”