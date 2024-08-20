Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica officially empty nesters after son's college 'move-in weekend'

The Seinfelds are empty nesters!

Jessica Seinfeld, comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, shared several photos on Monday of them moving their youngest son, 18-year-old Shepherd, into his college dorm at Duke University in North Carolina.

"Move-in weekend. All 3 baby birds have flown," she wrote on Instagram along with the photos. "Hope all of you first timers or last timers are holding up."

The photos included Shepherd getting ready to unpack the car, the 70-year-old comedian sorting through his son’s clothes in his small closet, the family stopping for lunch and a goodbye hug.

The Seinfelds were married in 1999 and welcomed their daughter in 2000, Sascha, who also attended Duke University. Their son Julian was born in 2003 and Shepherd was born in 2005. Julian also attended Duke.

Sascha, who joined her family on the move-in trip, was included in the photos. Jessica also shared a picture of their family of five all together.

Back in June, Jessica shared two photos of Shepherd’s high school graduation, revealing that they gave him a flip phone for graduation "in hopes he will turn in his smartphone."

She added, "If I knew then what I know now, I would’ve waited until age 14 to give him a smartphone (he got handed down an old one at age 12, for the bus ride to school in the Bronx)."

The "Seinfeld" co-creator also gave the keynote speech at Duke’s commencement last spring, which Jessica noted was only briefly interrupted by protesters.

"A small group (about 30-40) of protestors tried to interrupt Jerry’s commencement speech at @dukeuniversity today," she wrote in May. "Despite their efforts, it had no impact on the ceremony. In fact, they were boo’d and it inspired the crowd of 7,000 to chant "Jer-ry! Jer-ry! Jer-ry!"’ and applaud even louder. Jerry’s speech was amazing and received a standing ovation from grads and their parents."

Jessica posts about their children occasionally on social media. She shared another photo of the family of five for the holidays in 2021.

"We made desserts together without killing each other! It’s a Thanksgiving Miracle!" the cookbook author joked, along with a photo of the family all presenting their sweet treats.