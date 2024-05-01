Jerry Seinfeld, Nicole Kidman and Kristin Cavallari step out for hot date night

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban walked the red carpet hand in hand at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman on April 27. Urban opted for a black suit and tie, while Kidman wore a sequined gold Balenciaga dress.

The actress was being honored at the gala for her contribution to film and her overall body of work. She also walked the carpet with her and Urban's two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who made their red carpet debuts that evening.

A few days prior to the ceremony, Kidman took to Instagram to express her gratitude for being recognized in such a big way.

"This 14 year old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play," Kidman captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself from her first acting job.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson took to Instagram to celebrate her 36th wedding anniversary with Tom Hanks, posting a series of photos of them dancing, laughing, playing in the snow and traveling the world together.

"36th anniversary! April 30,1988," she wrote in the caption. ‘Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.’ – Robert Browning."

Many celebrities took to the comments section to share their love for the couple, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing, "Happy anniversary you two love birds!," and Octavia Spencer commenting, "Happy anniversary. May we all find this kind of love!!!!!"

Fans of the couple also chimed in, with one fan writing, "i bet you two have the best laughs together!! happy anni," and another adding, "Happy Anniversary you guys!! Here’s to many many more years of sweet adventures together."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posed together for a series of photos on Instagram in an effort to promote the actor's new documentary, "To the Edge," on Peacock. The photos, in which Perry could be seen wearing a black zip-up dress and Bloom a black sweater, were posted alongside videos of Bloom from the documentary.

"To the Edge" follows Bloom on his journey of self-discovery as he faces his fears and makes his childhood dreams come true by completing different tasks. The episodes feature him learning to skydive, free dive and free climb.

"I never felt so connected as I did in that moment," Bloom told "The Today Show" in April about the moment he completed the rock climb, which was his final challenge. "It was probably a combination of all three [stunts] coming together. From doing these things, you learn to become capable, and that’s something that I wanted."

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld walked the red carpet with his wife, Jessica, at the premiere of the new film "Unfrosted." She rocked a strapless blue dress paired with red heels, while he wore a dark gray suit and black shirt.

The "Seinfeld" co-creator walked the carpet as the star of the new Netflix movie, in which he plays Bob Cabana. The character is loosely based on real-life Kellogg's employee William Post, who played a significant role in creating the Pop-Tart.

Kristin Cavallari

"Cowboy take me away," Kristin Cavallari captioned a series of photos on Instagram, featuring her and her boyfriend, Mark Estes, snuggling up and showing some PDA at Stagecoach Music Festival.

Fans in the comments section were happy for Cavallari, with one of them writing, "Every time I see you two, I am so happy for you. Love that you are doing you! You deserve all the happiness!"