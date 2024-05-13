Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College

Jerry Seinfeld's wife applauds Duke crowd who drowned out anti-Israel protesters during commencement speech

"You’re never going to believe this, Harvard used to be a great place to go to school. Now it's Duke." - Jerry Seinfeld

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Duke University students walk out on comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech, chant 'Free Palestine' Video

Duke University students walk out on comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech, chant 'Free Palestine'

Seinfeld managed to deliver his speech without additional major interruptions. (Credit: Cary Cheshire/@CaryCheshireTX)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Jessica Seinfeld, the wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, praised her husband's "amazing" Duke University Class of 2024 commencement speech on Instagram over the weekend after a group of anti-Israel protesters tried to interrupt him but found themselves drowned out by the rest of the audience.

The comic, who is Jewish and a co-chair of the university's Parents Committee, took the stage over the weekend to deliver remarks to a crowd of over 7,000 when the small demonstration broke out.

A few dozen protesters walked out of their seats, chanting "Free Palestine" along the way, videos of the incident show.

The Duke audience wouldn't have it, bursting out in chants of "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" and cheering for the comedian, video shows.

DUKE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS WALK OUT ON JERRY SEINFELD COMMENCEMENT SPEECH, CHANT ‘FREE PALESTINE’

Jerry Seinfeld delivers Duke commencement

In this photo provided by Duke University, commencement speaker Jerry Seinfeld speaks during the school's graduation ceremony, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Durham, N.C. A tiny contingent of graduates opposed the pro-Israel comedian speaking at their commencement Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting "Free Palestine!" amid a mix of boos and cheers.  (Bill Snead/Duke University via AP)

"Amazing crowd @dukeuniversity today where Jerry gave the commencement speech and received an honorary degree," Jessica Seinfeld wrote on her Instagram story. "There was a minimal interruption – a small group of protesters walked out."

"They were booed by the crowd and then the stadium chanted ‘Jer-ry!’" she added. "Jerry's speech was amazing and the grads and their parents gave him a standing ovation."

Jerry SeinfeldJessica SeinfeldJulian Kai SeinfeldShepherd Kellen SeinfeldSascha Seinfeld at a movie premiere

Jerry Seinfeld, second from right, the writer/director/star of "Unfrosted," poses with his wife Jessica, second from left, and their children, from left, Julian Kai, Shepherd Kellen and Sascha at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Seinfeld received an honorary degree and delivered his speech without further interruptions.

The university posted Seinfeld's full speech on its YouTube page.

JERRY SEINFELD ASKS HOWARD STERN FOR FORGIVENESS AFTER SUGGESTING HE ISN'T FUNNY

In the 16-minute clip, Seinfeld took a break from the jokes to give students his "three real keys to life."

"No. 1, bust your a--," he said. "No. 2, pay attention. No. 3, fall in love."

Founder/president of GOOD+ Foundation, Jessica Seinfeld, comedian Jerry Seinfeld and daughter Sascha Seinfeld

Founder/president of GOOD+ Foundation, Jessica Seinfeld, comedian Jerry Seinfeld and daughter Sascha Seinfeld ring the opening bell at NASDAQ on April 14, 2016, in New York City.  (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

He urged the new grads to try hard and try again if they fail. Question risks and appreciate the small things in life.

He also took a subtle swipe at wokeism.

"Privilege is a word that has taken quite a beating lately," he said. "Privilege today seems to be the worst thing you can have. I would like to take a moment to defend it."

Growing up Jewish in New York, he said, was a privilege for an aspiring comedian. Graduating from Duke University is another privilege for the students attending his speech, he added.

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a black suit and black and white dress.

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a black suit and black and white dress. (Getty Images)

"You went to Duke, that is an unbelievable privilege," he said. "We're embarrassed of things we should be proud of, and proud of things we should be embarrassed about."

"You’re never going to believe this, Harvard used to be a great place to go to school," he joked. "Now it's Duke."

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, founder/president of GOOD+ Foundation, Jessica Seinfeld and daughter Sascha Seinfeld ring the opening bell at NASDAQ

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, founder/president of GOOD+ Foundation, Jessica Seinfeld and daughter Sascha Seinfeld ring the opening bell at NASDAQ on April 14, 2016 in New York City.  (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duke has emerged as a top U.S. university, attracting students who would be Ivy League contenders if they weren't turned off by the administrations' handling of far-left campus protests, experts told Fox News Digital last week.

"You cannot beat this school," Jessica Seinfeld concluded in her Instagram story. "We are #ForeverDuke."

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.