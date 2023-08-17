Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Moss, legendary A&M founder and executive, dead at 88

Moss was a legendary recording executive behind stars like The Police, Peter Frampton and Sheryl Crow

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at 88.

Moss, inducted with Alpert into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, California, according to a statement released by his family. He died of natural causes, his widow Tina told The Associated Press.

Jerry Moss and Herb Alpert are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

 Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in New York on March 13, 2006. Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records, died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, Calif. He was 88.  (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

Trending