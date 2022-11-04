Dolly Parton's Hall of Fame induction inspires a new rock album

Dolly Parton spoke about how much she was looking forward to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, despite her initial reservations about being nominated.

"When you talk about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, wouldn't you think that should be for the people in rock 'n' roll?" the country legend joked to PEOPLE.

The music icon also revealed that she's taking the honor seriously - so seriously, in fact, that she plans to record a rock album.

"I have written a song just for [the ceremony], based on the whole story," she said. "I'm gonna get to perform that. I'm gonna have to live up to it if I'm gonna be in the Hall of Fame, "so I'm gonna go ahead and do a rock 'n' roll album, and I'm gonna pull people from the rock 'n' roll field to sing with me on it.… I'm gonna actually pull on some of the greats and do a lot of the great rock songs."

Parton also said that she plans to dedicate the album to a very special person: her husband of 56 years, Carl Thomas Dean.

"I'm doing the rock 'n' roll album because of him," she admitted. "I had often thought about doing a rock 'n' roll album for him with his favorite songs. And so when this all came about, I decided that I am gonna go ahead and do it.… It was just the perfect storm. OK, it's time."

Recently, Parton lovingly spoke of her husband in another interview, in which she stated that she would likely refrain from touring again so that she could be closer to him at home.

"I do not think I will ever tour again," she told Pollstar. "I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."

"I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy," she continued. "I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me, and then I had to walk out on the fans."