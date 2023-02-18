Jeremy Renner gives update on recovery, strengthens muscles after being crushed in snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is sharing an update with his fans as he continues to recover from his traumatic snowplow accident.

The Marvel actor took to his Instagram Story, Saturday, and posted a video of his leg receiving treatment after being crushed by the vehicle that weighed more than 14,000 pounds.

"Electric, stimulation, workout out and muscle strength," the text read over the video of him using a device that may be used to treat various muscle issues and pain.

JEREMY RENNER REVEALS WHAT BRINGS HIM ‘HOPE’ AFTER SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT

"Lady Madonna" by The Beatles was playing in the background of Renner’s video with the lyrics -- "Lady Madonna, children at your feet. Wonder how you manage to make ends meet. Who finds the money when you pay the rent? Did you think that money was heaven-sent?"

The 52-year-old star has continuously shared his recovery updates on his social media after nearly being crushed to death on New Year’s Day.

Earlier this week, the "Hawkeye" actor decided to spread some love on Valentine’s Day.

JEREMY RENNER WAS TRYING TO SAVE NEPHEW BEFORE BEING CRUSHED IN SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: SHERIFF'S REPORT

"Love is healing," he wrote over a picture of him with his dog cuddled up beside him. "Happy Valentines," he added.

While Renner continues to update his fans about his condition, he shared several upcoming projects that he worked on before the near-fatal snowplow accident -- including Disney Plus’ "Rennervations," and Paramount Plus’ "Mayor of Kingstown."

JEREMY RENNER SHARES ‘ICU SPA MOMENT' AFTER SNOWPLOWING ACCIDENT: ’THANK YOU MAMA'

The accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member, after the vehicle his relative was driving became stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities. An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the Pistenbully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

When the "Hurt Locker" actor attempted to get back into the Pistenbully to stop it from moving, he was "run over" by the massive snow groomer.

Although Renner appeared to be in good spirits, medical experts noted that his accident could have been fatal.

Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, told Fox News Digital that while Renner's recovery is going well, he will likely face a difficult road ahead with extensive rehab and potential chronic pain.