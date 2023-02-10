Expand / Collapse search
Jeremy Renner reveals what brings him ‘hope’ after snowplow accident

The Marvel actor is recovering at home after a nearly 15,000-pound machine ran over him

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Jeremy Renner is looking on the bright side after his traumatic snowplow accident. 

The Marvel actor is on the road to recovery after nearly being crushed to death in January by a snowplow that weighed over 14,000 pounds, and he proved on his Instagram Story that despite everything, he’s managing to stay positive.

He shared a photo of snow melting outside his home with a clear visible pathway, captioning it "This melt brings HOPE … And a new entrance into my house it seems .. Right in the front !?!?"

JEREMY RENNER WAS TRYING TO SAVE NEPHEW BEFORE BEING CRUSHED IN SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: SHERIFF'S REPORT

In the picture, a house with wooden beams is seen with two American flags posted near the entrance. Mountains of snow are piled on either side, but, as he wrote, a large pathway was made directly to his front door as the snow melted.

Jeremy Renner shared he’s staying positive on his Instagram Story after being pulled under a 14,000-pound snow machine on New Year’s Day.

In the accident, Renner suffered multiple serious injuries, but in the weeks since he's had tremendous support from loved ones during his healing journey.

Jeremy Renner was bleeding heavily following the snowplow accident near his home in Lake Tahoe.

His "Ant–Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" co-star Evangeline Lilly provided an update on Renner’s progress Wednesday, calling it a "straight-up miracle."

Jeremy Renner shares hospital selfie after surgery following snowplow accident.

 "I was just at Jeremy’s house the other night, and he was in a wheelchair," she said during an interview with Access Hollywood.

Jeremy Renner is being praised as a real-life hero as more details emerged following his traumatic snowplowing accident.

JEREMY RENNER SHARES ‘ICU SPA MOMENT' AFTER SNOWPLOWING ACCIDENT: ’THANK YOU MAMA'

"I walked in his house and … I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? What is happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends."

Lilly and Renner first worked together in the 2008 film "Hurt Locker."

Although Renner appeared to be in good spirits, medical experts noted that his accident could have been fatal. 

Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, told Fox News Digital that while Renner's recovery is going well, he will likely face a difficult road ahead with extensive rehab and potential chronic pain.

Other "Avengers" co-stars, including Mark Ruffalo, have also checked in on their injured friend. 

When Ruffalo heard the news of his colleague, he asked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

"Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery… Please send healing goodness his way," Ruffalo wrote on his Instagram Story in January.

Renner continues to update his fans about his condition, along with sharing his upcoming projects that he worked on before the near-fatal snowplow accident -- including Disney Plus’ "Rennervations," and Paramount Plus’ "Mayor of Kingstown."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

