Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jeopardy
Published

'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings' record after latest win

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
'Jeopardy' champ draws media flakVideo

'Jeopardy' champ draws media flak

Question: Why beat up on James Holzhauer?

James Holzhauer's "Jeopardy" winning streak is still going and he may be on track to surpass Ken Jennings' record earnings.

Holzhauer won his 28th straight game with an additional $130,222 in winnings on Monday. It was the second highest single-day sum ever recorded on the show. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas also holds the all-time record, which is $131,127.

Before Holzhauer came along, the one-day record was held by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

'JEOPARDY' LOSES TOP RATINGS SPOT TO 'JUDGE JUDY' WITHOUT JAMES HOLZHAUER

That's $325,143 shy of Ken Jennings' $2,520,700, which he won in 74 episodes in 2004.

Since Holzhauer started competing on the game show in early April, he has shattered multiple records. He surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever last month and most notably, he broke the show's record for single-day cash winnings on April 9th's episode.

FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, "Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. Holzhauer’s "Jeopardy" winning streak is still going and he may be track to surpass Ken Jennings’ record earnings in the next month.

FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, "Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. Holzhauer’s "Jeopardy" winning streak is still going and he may be track to surpass Ken Jennings’ record earnings in the next month. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

'JEOPARDY!' CHAMP BREAKS 1-DAY RECORD A SECOND TIME

What was even more exciting was that Holzhauer’s first record-breaking prize, $110,914, held a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANT SETS NEW SINGLE-GAME CASH WINNINGS RECORD

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.