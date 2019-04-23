Expand / Collapse search
'Jeopardy!' champ breaks record, surpasses $1 million in shortest time ever

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
"Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer has just broken another record.

On Tuesday's episode, the 34-year-old surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever. His $118,816 win put his total take at $1.06 million after 14 games.

This is the third separate record Holzhauer has shattered since he started competing on the game show. Last Wednesday, he won the episode with a total of $131,127, topping the one-day record he set earlier in his run of $110,914.

James Holzhauer shattered another "Jeopardy!" record. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)

Before Holzhauer came along, the one-day record was held by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

What was even more exciting was that Holzhauer’s first record-breaking prize, $110,914, held a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.