'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer surpasses $2 million with 27th consecutive win
"Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer has marked another major milestone on the game show.
The 34-year-old won Friday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” with a total of $74,400, making it his 27th straight win. Holzhauer's total winnings have now accumulated to $2,065,535.
The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas is the second person in the show’s history to earn more than $2 million in regular-season (non-tournament) play.
‘JEOPARDY’ CHAMP JAMES HOLZHAUER WINS 23RD CONSECUTIVE GAME
The only other player to earn more than $2 million is Ken Jennings, who earned $2,520,700 during a historic 74-game winning streak.
Since Holzhauer started competing on the game show in early April, he has shattered multiple records. He surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever last month and most notably, he broke the show's record for single-day cash winnings on April 9th's episode.
'JEOPARDY!' CHAMP BREAKS 1-DAY RECORD A SECOND TIME
Before Holzhauer came along, the one-day record was held by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.
What was even more exciting was that Holzhauer’s first record-breaking prize, $110,914, held a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).
'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANT SETS NEW SINGLE-GAME CASH WINNINGS RECORD
“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.