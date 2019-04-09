'Jeopardy!' contestant sets new single-game cash winnings record

Cha-ching!

"Jeopardy!" has to pay up. The longtime game show has a new winner and his earnings are quite impressive.

James Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, Nev., won Tuesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" with a total of $110,914, according to a press release.

This impressive number has broken the show's record for single-day cash winnings. The record was previously set by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

What's even more exciting is that Holzhauer’s prize, $110,914, holds a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.

Holzhauer's total winnings have accumulated to $244,365. He will face two new challengers on Wednesday in an attempt to win five consecutive games in a row.