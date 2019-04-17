Expand / Collapse search
'Jeopardy!' champ breaks 1-day record a second time

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
"Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer has just broken another record.

The 34-year-old won Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" with a total of $131,127, topping the record he set last week of $110,914 and making it his 10th straight win. Holzhauer's total winnings have now accumulated to $697,787.

Last Tuesday, the professional sports gambler from Las Vegas broke the show's record for single-day cash winnings. The record was previously set by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

ALEX TREBEK SAYS HE'S 'FEELING GOOD' AMID CANCER BATTLE, PLANS TO HOST 'JEOPARDY! SEASON 36

James Holzhauer competing on 'Jeopardy!' on April 9, 2019.

James Holzhauer competing on 'Jeopardy!' on April 9, 2019. (Sony/CBS, File)

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANT SETS NEW SINGLE-GAME CASH WINNINGS RECORD

What was even more exciting was that Holzhauer’s prize, $110,914, held a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.

