'Jeopardy!' champ breaks 1-day record a second time

"Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer has just broken another record.

The 34-year-old won Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" with a total of $131,127, topping the record he set last week of $110,914 and making it his 10th straight win. Holzhauer's total winnings have now accumulated to $697,787.

Last Tuesday, the professional sports gambler from Las Vegas broke the show's record for single-day cash winnings. The record was previously set by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

What was even more exciting was that Holzhauer’s prize, $110,914, held a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.