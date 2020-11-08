'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek, best known as the longtime host of the popular “Jeopardy!” game show, has died at age 80.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show wrote on its Twitter account. "Thank you, Alex."

The actor announced in March of 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and continued to update fans on his condition as he underwent treatment. He vowed to continue hosting and doing the job that he loves for as long as humanly possible.

He hinted, however, that he was coming to terms with the idea that he may need to stop treatment in order salvage his quality of life. Excerpts from his book “The Answer Is... Reflections on My Life" saw him hint that he may stop treatment in the event his current protocol failed to produce positive results.

"I’m going to stick with this current protocol, then that’s it. If it doesn’t work I’ll probably stop treatment," Trebek wrote. "Quality of life was an important consideration."

However, he assuaged those fears with a follow-up statement later in July.

"That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times," Trebek explained. "My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am on. But if we were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment – NOT stop all treatment."

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes. He routinely talked about how much he loved hosting the popular game show and even credited the fans with helping him throughout his treatment. When production halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was one of the loudest voices in championing for the show to come back safely.

Trebek is survived by his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, and two kids Matthew and Emily.