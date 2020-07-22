'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek clarifies his comments about stopping cancer treatment

Alex Trebek is putting fans’ concerns about his health at ease.

The “Jeopardy!” host, who turned 80 on Wednesday, previously penned in his new memoir, “The Answer Is... Reflections on My Life," that he has made the decision to stop treatment for his stage 4 pancreatic cancer if the current protocol fails to produce positive results.

"I’m going to stick with this current protocol, then that’s it. If it doesn’t work I’ll probably stop treatment," Trebek wrote. "Quality of life was an important consideration."

'JEOPARDY!' HOST ALEX TREBEK RECORDS PANCREATIC CANCER PSA: 'I WISH I HAD KNOWN SOONER'

He also told The New York Times in January that he was over the exhausting cancer treatments and recalled telling his wife Jean that he felt like he “wanted to die.”

‘JEOPARDY!’ TEEN WINNER HONORS ALEX TREBEK, DONATES $10G TO CANCER RESEARCH: ‘I WAS INSPIRED TO GIVE’

But on Wednesday, the beloved host clarified his stance and explained his thought process on Twitter.

"That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times," Trebek explained. "My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am on. But if we were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment – NOT stop all treatment."

‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST ALEX TREBEK SUGGESTS BETTY WHITE AS HIS SUCCESSOR, SHARES CHANGES WHEN FILMING RESUMES

Trebek’s statement was met with swift praise and support, with many responding to Trebek to let him know that they “stand with” him.

While speaking on a “Jeopardy!” panel in January alongside legendary contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, Trebek revealed that he struggled with memory loss partly due to his pancreatic cancer diagnosis last March and subsequent treatment, and even asked reporters to help jog his memory as he fished for a thought that has escaped him.

'JEOPARDY!' HOST ALEX TREBEK GIVES HEALTH UPDATE, SHARES HS PLANS AFTER RETIREMENT

The television personality went on to mention that his "memory isn't as good as it used to be" and said while filming "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" he felt a "little slower at the ad-libbed portions."

When Fox News asked Trebek what memories he struggles to recall, he noted that “I remember tons of things from when I was 10, 12 years old. But that's normal for people who are in their late 70s and early 80s, I think.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: “I hear about it all the time. I can't remember what I had for dinner last night, but I remember the name of the girl who sat next to me in grade three in primary school.”