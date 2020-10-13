'Jeopardy!' concludes with only 1 contestant, a rarity for the show

There wasn't much competition by the end of Tuesday's episode of "Jeopardy!"

Returning champ Kevin Walsh was the only contestant to work his way into the final round during the episode, with Natt Supab and Alex Switzky facing a deficit and a zero balance, respectively, during the first portion of the show.

Host Alex Trebek even made note of the oddity.

"The stage looks like a very lonely place right now," he said as seen in a clip obtained by TV Line. "I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in ‘Final Jeopardy!'"

"Jeopardy!" in its current iteration has been on the air since 1984 and has only seen such an occurrence a few times, the outlet reports.

March 12, 2015 was the last time an episode concluded with only one contestant in the final round with contestant Kristin Sausville filling the solo slot.

Walsh has now amassed $81,700 over the last few episodes, according to TV Line.

The immensely popular quiz show just recently returned to the air after a lengthy hiatus caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only does it now have a new set, but also a familiar face in the form of Ken Jennings, who became a household name in 2004 when he won 74 consecutive games of “Jeopardy!” — a record he maintains today.

The recently crowned “Jeopardy!” G.O.A.T. will join the show as a consulting producer and will present special video categories, develop projects and act as a general ambassador for the series.

While speaking on “Good Morning America,” Jennings noted changes have been made to help protect contestants and crew from the coronavirus.

“The set has been a little spruced up this season," he explained. “The thing you'll notice for COVID is that the individual contestant podiums, the lecterns, are now socially distanced; they're feet apart instead of being a single bank. And Trebek will stay at the host podium instead of coming over to the contestants because Alex's health is priority No. 1."

Trebek, 80, is currently fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

