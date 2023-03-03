‘Jeopardy!” contestant tells Mayim Bialik that she was his childhood crush: ‘You haven’t aged a day!’

A "Jeopardy!" contestant confessed to Mayim Bialik that he developed a "celebrity crush" on the host growing up.

During the High School Reunion Tournament, a college senior named Dan Oxman revealed he was once smitten with the game show host, actress and neuroscientist.

"I don’t really want to talk about what we’re going to talk about," Bialik said during the contestant’s introduction.

"But apparently I was your celebrity crush growing up?" she laughed.

The New Jersey native responded, "This is a long time ago, Mayim, but you know, when I was a little kid, I saw you on TV and I really admired how you played … a super awesome scientist," Oxman pointed out.

"Then I found out that you were a scientist and a doctor in real life," Oxman reacted with a mind-blowing gesture.

The 47-year-old actress portrayed a neurobiologist in the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," which is based on Bialik’s real-life doctorate in neuroscience.

"You haven’t aged a day," Oxman swooned over the "Jeopardy!" host.

Bialik then laughed bashfully and thanked the contestant for his kind words.

The "Jeopardy!" video clip, posted on the game show’s social media accounts, concluded with the host and contestant taking candid snaps for the camera during a commercial break.

On the "Jeopardy!" social media accounts, the video caption read, "We see you, Dan. Who was your celebrity crush growing up?"

Fans of the show, including actress and model Sharon Stone, reacted to the sweet moment.

"Omg," Stone said with multiple heart-eyed emojis and a fire emoji.

"MAYIM IS MY CELEBRITY CRUSH!!!!… I’m so happy that I can say that out loud," another Instagram user announced.

Other comments read, "I feel you Dan... still fangirling over her until now and forever."

"Jeopardy!" fans continued to answer the prompt and noted that Melissa Joan Hart, Gwen Stefani and Dean Cain were their celebrity crushes.



Contestants that participated in the High School Reunion Tournament have been leaving quite an impression on fans.

Earlier this week, a Gen Z student shocked fans with her "obsolete" hobby of collecting DVDs.

Indiana University student Audrey introduced herself as an "old soul" during the game show’s High School Reunion Tournament.

"Yeah, so I’m kind of an old soul," she pointed out. "I’ve been collecting some things that are kind of obsolete now."

"I’ve been collecting records, CDs, and DVDs. I just got a new DVD, and I’m really excited about it, but I miss my childhood a little bit I guess," the nostalgic contestant added.

Audrey’s introduction shook fans on Twitter as viewers were quick to comment on the Gen Z’s "old soul" hobby.

"I just shriveled up into dust when Audrey said her collection of 'obsolete things' included 'records, CDs, and DVDs,'" an outspoken fan declared.

"Jeopardy!’s" High School Reunion Tournament began on Feb. 20 and is slated to end on March 9.