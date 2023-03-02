Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeopardy
Published

Gen Z ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant shocks fans with ‘obsolete’ hobby of collecting DVDs: ‘Gonna go jump off a cliff'

'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik is currently hosting 'Jeopardy!' High School Reunion Tournament

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
'Who Can Forget' Alex Trebek? Fox Nation honors the late 'Jeopardy' host, relives the hardship of filling his shoes Video

'Who Can Forget' Alex Trebek? Fox Nation honors the late 'Jeopardy' host, relives the hardship of filling his shoes

Fox Nation's 'Who Can Forget 2021?' revisits the year's biggest headlines. To watch the full program, visit foxnation.com and subscribe today.

A "Jeopardy!" contestant is grabbing viewers’ attention as she revealed her quirky hobby to fans.

Indiana University student Audrey introduced herself as an "old soul" during the game show’s High School Reunion Tournament.

"Yeah, so I’m kind of an old soul," she pointed out. "I’ve been collecting some things that are kind of obsolete now."

"I’ve been collecting records, CDs, and DVDs. I just got a new DVD, and I’m really excited about it, but I miss my childhood a little bit I guess," the nostalgic contestant added.

JEOPARDY ANNOUNCES MAYIM BIALIK, KEN JENNINGS AS OFFICIAL CO-HOSTS: ‘WE COULDN’T BE MORE THRILLED' 

Audrey’s introduction shook fans on Twitter as viewers were quick to comment on the millennial’s "old soul" hobby.

"I just shriveled up into dust when Audrey said her collection of ‘obsolete things’ included ‘records, CDs, and DVDs,'" an outspoken fan declared.

Another person wrote, "This young girl on Jeopardy saying she's an "old soul" who collects DVDs. I know I'm old but if they still have DVDs in the Redbox they can't be THAT obsolete."

Mayim Bialik hosts the "Jeopardy!" High School Reunion Tournament.

Mayim Bialik hosts the "Jeopardy!" High School Reunion Tournament. (Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images)

"Young People: "I'm an old soul - I collect DVDs. I'm over the hill, aren't I?" a baffled viewer commented.

A "Jeopardy!" fan reacted, "This college contestant on Jeopardy yesterday said she likes collecting vintage things like DVDs and I think that’s the first time I heard someone say that. Just like how last March was the first time I heard someone use the term ‘middle aged millennials."

Another wrote, "The girl on Jeopardy just said ‘I like to collect old things’ and then talked about her DVD collection. Gonna go jump off a cliff now."

Audrey made it to the "Jeopardy!" semifinals as a high school senior and is months away from graduating with a degree in both Clinical Psychological Sciences and Hispanic Linguistics. 

Actress Mayim Bialik and former champion Ken Jennings are both hosts of the beloved game show "Jeopardy!"

Actress Mayim Bialik and former champion Ken Jennings are both hosts of the beloved game show "Jeopardy!" (Casey Durkin via Getty Images/Jeopardy Productions In)

Her startling "old soul" introduction comes on the heels of "Jeopardy!" revealing its hosting lineup.

‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST KEN JENNINGS DEFENDS ‘WHAT'S A HOE’ ANSWER 18 YEARS LATER, AFTER CLIP GOES VIRAL

Game show producer Sarah Foss announced the upcoming host schedule on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast Monday. She clarified which dates actress Mayim Bialik and former champion Ken Jennings will take over the beloved game show.

"Ken Jennings will be back on March 10, and then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run which will take us through April 28," she explained. "Then Mayim will take over on May 1, and she’ll take us all the way through the summer."

Alex Trebek, best known as the longtime host of the popular "Jeopardy!" game show, died at age 80 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek, best known as the longtime host of the popular "Jeopardy!" game show, died at age 80 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

"Jeopardy!" fans blasted the game show lineup since Jennings, 48, will not regularly appear on their screens until September 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The game show schedule announcement left viewers furious as Jennings’ fans went into a spiral on the Twitter account, "Is Ken Jennings Hosting Jeopardy! This Week?"

"Jeopardy!" hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik both host the beloved game show.

"Jeopardy!" hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik both host the beloved game show. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

"Simply begging the Jeopardy team to stop giving Mayim a platform…she just is not an engaging host," one Twitter user wrote.

Others do not seem to mind that the former "Big Bang Theory" alum will be hosting occasionally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Then after the 28th probably Mayim Will take over… I watch these 2 and they are great hosts," another viewer wrote.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending