‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings defends ‘What's a hoe’ answer 18 years later, after clip goes viral

Jennings is a record-holder for most consecutive wins and total earnings

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
‘Jeopardy’ GOAT Ken Jennings talks friendship with Alex Trebek, reveals favorite films to watch during quarantine Video

Ken Jennings is addressing a "Jeopardy!" question he apparently got wrong 18 years ago. 

As a viral video resurfaced of Jennings, who now hosts the classic show, fans are wondering why his answer was incorrect. 

Jennings explained, "Okay, so there's like an 18-year-old clip of me on "Jeopardy!" circulating on TikTok where there's a clue about 'an immoral pleasure seeker' that has the same name as a long-handled garden instrument." 

JEOPARDY ANNOUNCES MAYIM BIALIK, KEN JENNINGS AS OFFICIAL CO-HOSTS: ‘WE COULDN’T BE MORE THRILLED' 

"And the players are supposed to say, 'What is a rake?' And I say, 'What is a hoe?' And TikTok has apparently just discovered this and is delighted."

Jennings is a record-holder for most consecutive wins and total earnings as a "Jeopardy!" contestant. He was the first person the show asked to guest host in 2020, following the death of Alex Trebek.

Ken Jennings is addressing a "Jeopardy!" question he apparently got wrong 18 years ago.  (Peggy Sirota/ABC)

Mayim Bialik joined Jennings as a co-host of the trivia game show in 2021. The two were initially tapped to host the show through the end of season 38 while executives searched for a permanent new host. However, it was announced in July 2022 the two would become the permanent hosts.

In the viral video, posted on "Jeopardy!’s" TikTok account, Jennings continued to explain his reasoning for why the game show did not consider his answer correct. 

"I think the idea is the clue says it's 'an immoral pleasure seeker,' and we don't want to characterize all hoes that way. Rakes, apparently, we're okay with that aspersion on their character."

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANTS CRITICIZED FOR MISSING TAYLOR SWIFT CLUE: 'SHUT THE WHOLE SHOW DOWN'

In the shared post, the caption read, "Replying to @geekedoutdiva Re: Hoe. The goat has spoken," with an emoji of the animal, as Jennings was referred to as the "GOAT," "greatest of all time."

"I still think I was shafted, quite frankly, I think I'm owed $200, and you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together," Jennings remarked.

Fans were elated that the viral video was addressed as the comments poured in.

"Been my favorite Jeopardy response for years, Ken needs to be avenged," one user wrote.

Another suggested "Justice for ken jennings," for his incorrect answer nearly 20 years ago.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

