'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider admits 'gayest thing I did' on game show

Amy Schneider, the second-most winning contestant in "Jeopardy!" history, reflected on rising to fame after winning 40 games in a row on the beloved quiz show.

During an interview on the show, Schneider, 44, told "Jeopardy!" co-host and former champion Ken Jennings about her dream to purchase a home with a large enough bathtub to relax in with her wife, Genevieve Davis.

"That was the gayest thing I did my entire ‘Jeopardy!’ run," Schneider told The Wall Street Journal. "I can’t believe they left that in."

Schneider’s massive earnings were certainly enough to afford a luxury bathtub and much more.

Her winning streak from November 2021 until January 2022 amassed $1.3 million, and is second only to former champion and current "Jeopardy!" co-host Jennings’ 74-game 2004 run.

Last November, Schneider claimed victory in the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, winning the $250,000 grand prize.

The "Jeopardy!" champion and partner Genevieve announced they secretly married in 2022 after Schneider made history by becoming the second-most winning contestant on "Jeopardy!"

The game show champion revealed the couple had an intimate ceremony at the clerk's office in Oakland, California, in May, and shared a few photos from her wedding day with her millions of fans online.

"A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream," Schneider tweeted. "The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married."

"Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!" Schneider added.

Schneider details her life before and after "Jeopardy!" in a new memoir titled "In the Form of a Question."

The "Jeopardy!" champion gave readers a glimpse into her life growing up in a conservative community in Dayton, Ohio. According to The Wall Street Journal, Schneider said she was taught not to question social norms, so it wasn’t until her 30s that she considered that she might be transgender.

Schneider candidly spoke out about fame and being constantly recognized after her "Jeopardy!" wins. She also dished on attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and meeting tennis legend Billie Jean King.

"I’m a diva, and I like attention," the "Jeopardy!" champ remarked.

Schneider made history again by being the first transgender person to win the "Jeopardy!" tournament.