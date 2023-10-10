Expand / Collapse search
Jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider admits 'gayest thing I did' on game show

Schneider, 44, was the first transgender contestant to win 'Jeopardy!'s' Tournament of Champions

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Amy Schneider, the second-most winning contestant in "Jeopardy!" history, reflected on rising to fame after winning 40 games in a row on the beloved quiz show.

During an interview on the show, Schneider, 44, told "Jeopardy!" co-host and former champion Ken Jennings about her dream to purchase a home with a large enough bathtub to relax in with her wife, Genevieve Davis. 

"That was the gayest thing I did my entire ‘Jeopardy!’ run," Schneider told The Wall Street Journal. "I can’t believe they left that in."

Amy Schneider on "Jeopardy!"

"Jeopardy!'s" second-most winning contestant in history, Amy Schneider, candidly spoke out about the "gayest thing I did" on the popular game show. (Getty Images)

Schneider’s massive earnings were certainly enough to afford a luxury bathtub and much more. 

Her winning streak from November 2021 until January 2022 amassed $1.3 million, and is second only to former champion and current "Jeopardy!" co-host Jennings’ 74-game 2004 run.

Last November, Schneider claimed victory in the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, winning the $250,000 grand prize.

Amy Schneider and Ken Jennings

Schneider’s winning streak from November 2021 until January 2022 amassed $1.3 million and is only second to former champion and current "Jeopardy!" co-host Ken Jennings’ 74-game 2004 run. (Getty Images)

The "Jeopardy!" champion and partner Genevieve announced they secretly married in 2022 after Schneider made history by becoming the second-most winning contestant on "Jeopardy!"

The game show champion revealed the couple had an intimate ceremony at the clerk's office in Oakland, California, in May, and shared a few photos from her wedding day with her millions of fans online. 

"A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream," Schneider tweeted. "The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married."

"Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!" Schneider added.

Amy Schneider

Schneider made history by being the first transgender person to win the "Jeopardy!" tournament. (David Crotty/Getty Images)

Schneider details her life before and after "Jeopardy!" in a new memoir titled "In the Form of a Question." 

The "Jeopardy!" champion gave readers a glimpse into her life growing up in a conservative community in Dayton, Ohio.  According to The Wall Street Journal, Schneider said she was taught not to question social norms, so it wasn’t until her 30s that she considered that she might be transgender.

Amy Schneider in full-length dress

Schneider attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2022. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Schneider candidly spoke out about fame and being constantly recognized after her "Jeopardy!" wins. She also dished on attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and meeting tennis legend Billie Jean King. 

"I’m a diva, and I like attention," the "Jeopardy!" champ remarked.

Schneider made history again by being the first transgender person to win the "Jeopardy!" tournament.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

