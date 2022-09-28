'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider and Genevieve Davis announce they secretly married in May

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schneider and Genevieve Davis announced they secretly married earlier this year after Schneider made history becoming the second-most winning contestant on "Jeopardy!"

The game show champion revealed the couple had an intimate ceremony at the clerk's office in Oakland, California, in May. She shared a few photos from her wedding day with her millions of fans online.

"A year ago today, I was in LA, waiting to fulfill a dream," Schneider tweeted. "The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married."

Schneider and Davis were spotted in Los Angeles in February shortly after Amy decided to quit her day job as a software engineer following her major success on the ultimate trivia quiz show.

"Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!" Schneider added in her tweet.

In February, just after her TV run came to an end, Schneider wore a polka dot print dress for dinner, while Davis sported a maroon velvet mini dress. Both women opted to wear face masks as they left the restaurant while carrying gift bags and to-go boxes.

Schneider shared her good news on Instagram as well, with both brides wearing white dresses in wedding photos captured from their small ceremony.

"Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder," she wrote. "We will still be having a traditional wedding & reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn't wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other. Thank you, everyone for your support!"

In January 2022, Schneider became the No. 2 all-time consecutive game winner on the game show, earning $1.38 million. Her win streak came to an end at 40, giving her the title second best "Jeopardy!" player behind new host Ken Jennings.

Schneider was bested by Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma.

"I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it," Schneider said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

"I loved hanging out with him. We had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good."

She also is one of only four players to reach seven figures in regular-season winnings.

Jennings' longest winning streak record was set in 2004 at 74. He earned more than $2.5 million, averaging $33,000 per game.