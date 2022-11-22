Amy Schneider wins 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions

Amy Schneider claimed victory in "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions on Monday, winning the $250,000 grand prize.

Schneider defeated opponents Andrew He and Sam Buttrey for the third time in a Finals that required a contestant to win three games to clinch the title.

"I feel amazing," Schneider said in a statement after the win. "Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, ‘I’m on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,’ and that was crazy. And I won! It’s a great feeling."

Schneider and He were tied with two wins each going into the sixth of a possible seven-game series on Monday. Buttrey had extended the series on Friday by securing his first and only win.

The "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, which began October 31, featured 21 contestants who won at least four games since the 2020 tournament, as well as winners of the National College Championship, the Professors Tournament and the game show's first Second Chance faceoff.

Monday's episode was the second time Schneider and He matched up on the game show. Schneider put an end to his five-game winning streak last November before the now-tournament champion went on a 40-game streak. Buttrey won $100,000 in the Professors Tournament in December, making history on the game show.

Heading into Final Jeopardy! on Monday, Schneider led He by just $1,400. The winner was determined by the contestant's wagers and whether they wrote down the correct answer to the final clue. The final round's clue in the category "Plays" was, "The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this ‘dashing comedy’ to "a full and delighted house."

Buttrey incorrectly guessed "Our Mutual Friend," and lost everything after wagering his entire $8,000. He gave the correct answer of "Our American Cousin," increasing his total to $17,001. But Schneider also correctly answered the clue, and clinched the top spot after wagering $13,000.

He came in second place, winning $100,000, and Buttrey, who finished third, walked away $50,000 richer.

Schneider is the first transgender person to win the tournament.