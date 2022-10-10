'Jeopardy!' co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings discuss show's future in first joint interview

"Jeopardy!" co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik sat down for an interview to discuss the longtime game show’s future for the first time since being named the late Alex Trebek’s permanent successors.

"We miss Alex every day. But luckily, it still feels like 'Jeopardy!'" Jennings said during an interview with "Good Morning America."

"The people here are so good at their jobs. They kept the continuity," he added.

In July, Michael Davies, the show’s producer, officially named Jennings and Bialik as permanent co-hosts after several guest hosts appeared on the show.

Both Bialik and Jennings were guest hosts after Trebek's death in November 2020.

"It doesn't really feel different," Bialik said of the transition from guest host to permanent host. "We got to take photos together. That was fun."

Jennings holds the longest winning streak in "Jeopardy!" history with 74 consecutive wins. Bialik is an Emmy-nominated actress who is best known for her roles on "The Big Bang Theory," "Blossom" and "Call Me Kat."

Jennings shared that since he was a longtime contestant on "Jeopardy!" he believed he would have a "pretty good sense" when it came to hosting.

"You realize hosting's even harder because you basically have to do everything the contestants do, plus manage the game for them, plus manage the game for the home viewer," he explained.

"And not make faces," Bialik chimed in.

During the interview, the co-hosts took the outlet on a behind-the-scenes look of the "Jeopardy!" set. The duo noted that adapting to the show has been going well, minus a few learning experiences.

"I once did an entire episode wearing my shoes on the wrong feet. It was the end of a very long day," Bialik shared. "Apparently, I have a very high tolerance for pain."

The duo noted that the show’s 39th season will be in honor of the late Trebek, who built a loyal fanbase while hosting the show for 37 seasons.

"I think for both of us, we feel like we're really ushering in what Alex facilitated so beautifully, which is, again, highlighting contestants and the show that people know and love," Bialik shared. "I think for me and Ken, we do love the purity and the fun 'Jeopardy!' has been and will continue to be."

The pair said it is not possible to imitate Trebek, so it is nice to have each other for support as they navigate the next chapter of "Jeopardy!"

"One of the nice things about having two hosts is the focus is a little less on who is the iconic host of 'Jeopardy!' And it's really more about 'Jeopardy!' as a game," Jennings shared. "Some nights it's gonna be me. Some nights it's gonna be Mayim. But it's always 'Jeopardy!'"